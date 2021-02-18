Walmart reports record Q4 and FY21 revenue

Walmart U.S. Q4 comp sales grew 8.6% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 69%.

Q4 FY21 GAAP EPS of ($0.74); Adjusted EPS of $1.39. Decision to repay property tax relief in the U.K. lowered GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS by $0.07; COVID-related costs were $1.1 billion in Q4.

Walmart continues to build the next generation business model, investing in automation to fuel future sales and earnings growth. FY22 capital investments are expected to be nearly $14 billion to build supply chain capacity and automation to stay ahead of demand, improve the customer experience and increase productivity.

Walmart will also invest in U.S. wages, raising the associate average to above $15 per hour.

Net sales, operating income and EPS are expected to decline in FY22 primarily due to the impact of anticipated divestitures. Excluding the effect of divestitures, net sales are expected to grow low single-digits with operating income and EPS expected to be flat to up slightly.

The company increased its dividend for the 48th consecutive year and approved a new $20 billion share repurchase program.

About Walmart

