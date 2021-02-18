 

Silence Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Silence Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

18 February 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Rothera, will present a company update at the virtual 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26th at 9:20 a.m. EST / 14:20 GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.silence-therapeucs.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conference.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com

  		Tel:  +1 (646) 637-3208
  Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

  		  Tel:  +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European IR
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh
silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

  		Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence's proprietary messenger RNAi GOLD (GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery) Platform can be used to create siRNAs that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron loading anemias. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.




Disclaimer

