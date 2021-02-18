Vonage to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 5, 2021

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

Vonage Investor Day 2021 will feature presentations from members of Vonage’s executive leadership team who will discuss the Company’s vision, strategy, key business initiatives, and financial goals. Attendees can pre-register for Vonage Investor Day 2021 here . A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible via the Vonage Investor Relations site at https://ir.vonage.com/ on March 5. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for future access.