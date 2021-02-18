Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results and Announces its Fiscal 2021 EPS Guidance
- Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate was $39.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $42.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Diluted EPS was $0.59 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.62 in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Sales for the quarter declined 3.9 percent. Organic sales declined 6.3 percent and the impact of foreign currency translation increased sales by 2.4 percent.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $14.3 million in the second quarter of the prior year.
- Diluted EPS guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2021 announced at a range of $2.48 to $2.58, which equates to EPS guidance for the second half of fiscal 2021 of $1.25 to $1.35.
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Quarter Ended January 31, 2021 Financial Results:
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate decreased 7.0 percent to $39.4 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2021, compared to $42.4 million in the same quarter last year.
Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 declined 8.0 percent to $30.9 million compared to $33.6 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.59 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $0.62 in the same quarter last year.
Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 declined 3.9 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 6.3 percent and an increase of 2.4 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 were $265.8 million compared to $276.7 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales declined 5.4 percent in Identification Solutions and increased 0.4 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 6.9 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 4.8 percent in Workplace Safety.
Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2021 Financial Results:
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate decreased 2.7 percent to $81.6 million for the six-month period ended January 31, 2021, compared to $83.9 million for the same period last year.
Net income for the six-month period ended January 31, 2021 declined 9.4 percent to $64.3 million compared to $71.1 million for the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.23 for the six-month period ended January 31, 2021, compared to $1.32 for the same period last year. Net income and earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share for the six-month period ended January 31, 2020 were impacted by a reduced income tax rate of 15.3 percent primarily due to a favorable tax audit settlement and tax benefits from equity-based compensation.
Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2021 declined 3.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 5.6 percent and an increase of 2.0 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the six months ended January 31, 2021 were $543.1 million compared to $563.6 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales declined 6.6 percent in Identification Solutions and increased 5.2 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 7.6 percent in Identification Solutions and organic sales growth of 0.4 percent in Workplace Safety.
Commentary:
“Our operations are running globally as we continue to do our part to supply products to first responders, healthcare providers, transportation, food processing and many other critical industries,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Our outlook has improved and to supplement organic sales growth, we are investing in sales, marketing and new product development that will help accelerate growth in the back half of this fiscal year and into the future. We are also actively investigating acquisitions that complement our strategic growth initiatives. Brady is in a strong financial position and we are using this strong financial position to set ourselves up for strong growth as we exit from the pandemic.”
“Brady continues to generate strong cash flow and has a very strong balance sheet. As of January 31, 2021, we had $277.6 million of cash on hand and no outstanding debt,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “We generated $36.1 million of cash flow from operating activities this quarter, which was an increase of 153 percent compared to last year’s second quarter. Positively impacting our cash flow this quarter were benefits from improved working capital management and a reduction in incentive-based compensation payments when compared to the second quarter of last year. This quarter, we also returned $12.3 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Although the economy is still challenged, we do expect the general trend of improving economic conditions to continue over the next several quarters. Regardless of what happens with the macro economy, Brady’s strong balance sheet and cash generation position us well for future financial success.”
Fiscal 2021 Guidance:
The Company expects earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share to range from $2.48 to $2.58 for the full fiscal year ending July 31, 2021. This equates to diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.25 to $1.35 in the second half of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021. The Company also expects organic sales growth to be in the mid-single digits in the second half of fiscal 2021. This guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2021 and assumes a continued economic recovery.
A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.
Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.
In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.
The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project, ” “continue” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; raw material and other cost increases; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; divestitures and contingent liabilities from divestitures; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of Brady’s goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health issues and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2020 and subsequent Form 10-Q filings.
These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
|BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended January 31,
|Six months ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|265,838
|$
|276,665
|$
|543,065
|$
|563,612
|Cost of goods sold
|136,316
|137,538
|278,115
|283,080
|Gross margin
|129,522
|139,127
|264,950
|280,532
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|9,876
|10,517
|20,079
|21,484
|Selling, general and administrative
|82,234
|87,366
|165,271
|176,913
|Total operating expenses
|92,110
|97,883
|185,350
|198,397
|Operating income
|37,412
|41,244
|79,600
|82,135
|Other income (expense):
|Investment and other income
|2,036
|1,760
|2,191
|3,140
|Interest expense
|(51
|)
|(647
|)
|(157
|)
|(1,348
|)
|Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate
|39,397
|42,357
|81,634
|83,927
|Income tax expense
|8,206
|8,804
|16,788
|12,876
|Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate
|31,191
|33,553
|64,846
|71,051
|Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate
|(331
|)
|—
|(505
|)
|—
|Net income
|$
|30,860
|$
|33,553
|$
|64,341
|$
|71,051
|Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.33
|Diluted
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.32
|Dividends
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.44
|Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.22
|$
|1.32
|Diluted
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.31
|Dividends
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.42
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|52,018
|53,320
|52,020
|53,232
|Diluted
|52,282
|53,827
|52,288
|53,781
|BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|January 31, 2021
|July 31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|277,588
|$
|217,643
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,450 and $7,157, respectively
|154,052
|146,181
|Inventories
|122,922
|135,662
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|12,774
|9,962
|Total current assets
|567,336
|509,448
|Property, plant and equipment—net
|122,088
|115,068
|Goodwill
|420,726
|416,034
|Other intangible assets
|19,809
|22,334
|Deferred income taxes
|8,261
|8,845
|Operating lease assets
|38,849
|41,899
|Other assets
|30,813
|28,838
|Total
|$
|1,207,882
|$
|1,142,466
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|67,483
|$
|62,547
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|52,098
|41,546
|Taxes, other than income taxes
|8,518
|8,057
|Accrued income taxes
|9,393
|8,652
|Current operating lease liabilities
|16,534
|15,304
|Other current liabilities
|47,518
|49,782
|Total current liabilities
|201,544
|185,888
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|27,134
|31,982
|Other liabilities
|59,869
|61,524
|Total liabilities
|288,547
|279,394
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock:
|Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,486,758 and 48,456,954 shares, respectively
|513
|513
|Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares
|35
|35
|Additional paid-in capital
|334,077
|331,761
|Retained earnings
|745,960
|704,456
|Treasury stock—2,774,729 and 2,804,533 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost
|(109,789
|)
|(107,216
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(51,461
|)
|(66,477
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|919,335
|863,072
|Total
|$
|1,207,882
|$
|1,142,466
|BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|Six months ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|64,341
|$
|71,051
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,421
|11,672
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,471
|5,384
|Deferred income taxes
|(3,866
|)
|1,272
|Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate
|505
|—
|Other
|121
|1,664
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,157
|)
|6,209
|Inventories
|15,018
|(1,311
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(2,436
|)
|(2,621
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|11,990
|(39,777
|)
|Income taxes
|481
|(436
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|98,889
|53,107
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(14,511
|)
|(13,100
|)
|Other
|(1,881
|)
|(3,406
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(16,392
|)
|(16,506
|)
|Financing activities:
|Payment of dividends
|(22,837
|)
|(23,136
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|471
|4,686
|Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards
|(2,638
|)
|(7,733
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(3,593
|)
|—
|Other
|(231
|)
|134
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(28,828
|)
|(26,049
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|6,276
|179
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|59,945
|10,731
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|217,643
|279,072
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|277,588
|$
|289,803
|BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended January 31,
|Six months ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|NET SALES
|ID Solutions
|$
|194,227
|$
|205,362
|$
|392,419
|$
|420,349
|Workplace Safety
|71,611
|71,303
|150,646
|143,263
|Total
|$
|265,838
|$
|276,665
|$
|543,065
|$
|563,612
|SALES INFORMATION
|ID Solutions
|Organic
|(6.9
|)%
|(1.3
|)%
|(7.6
|)%
|(0.7
|)%
|Currency
|1.5
|%
|(0.5
|)%
|1.0
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|Total
|(5.4
|)%
|(1.8
|)%
|(6.6
|)%
|(1.6
|)%
|Workplace Safety
|Organic
|(4.8
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|0.4
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|Currency
|5.2
|%
|(1.6
|)%
|4.8
|%
|(2.5
|)%
|Total
|0.4
|%
|(2.6
|)%
|5.2
|%
|(3.4
|)%
|Total Company
|Organic
|(6.3
|)%
|(1.2
|)%
|(5.6
|)%
|(0.8
|)%
|Currency
|2.4
|%
|(0.8
|)%
|2.0
|%
|(1.3
|)%
|Total
|(3.9
|)%
|(2.0
|)%
|(3.6
|)%
|(2.1
|)%
|SEGMENT PROFIT
|ID Solutions
|$
|39,000
|$
|40,655
|$
|79,279
|$
|83,098
|Workplace Safety
|3,463
|5,455
|11,451
|10,612
|Total
|$
|42,463
|$
|46,110
|$
|90,730
|$
|93,710
|SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES
|ID Solutions
|20.1
|%
|19.8
|%
|20.2
|%
|19.8
|%
|Workplace Safety
|4.8
|%
|7.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|7.4
|%
|Total
|16.0
|%
|16.7
|%
|16.7
|%
|16.6
|%
|Three months ended January 31,
|Six months ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Total segment profit
|$
|42,463
|$
|46,110
|$
|90,730
|$
|93,710
|Unallocated amounts:
|Administrative costs
|(5,051
|)
|(4,866
|)
|(11,130
|)
|(11,575
|)
|Investment and other income
|2,036
|1,760
|2,191
|3,140
|Interest expense
|(51
|)
|(647
|)
|(157
|)
|(1,348
|)
|Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate
|$
|39,397
|$
|42,357
|$
|81,634
|$
|83,927
For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare