 

Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, will announce 2020 fourth quarter and year end results on February 25, 2021.

Join the call:

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.Plug Power’s vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

SOURCE: PLUG POWER

Media Contact
Ian Martorana
The Bulleit Group
plugpower@bulleitgroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, will announce 2020 fourth quarter and year end results on February 25, 2021. Join the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
POET Technologies Reports on Financing Activities Ahead of Friday’s Special Meeting
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
SCYNEXIS Announces Licensing Agreement and Strategic Partnership with Hansoh Pharma for Rights to ...
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Neue Technologie!: Wasserstoffaktie vor gewaltigem Turnaround - Produktionskosten deutlich gesenkt!
17.02.21
LYNX: Plug Power: Das Ende der Bullenparty bei Wasserstoffaktien?
17.02.21
Wunschanalyse: Die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Wunschanalyse: Welche Aktie bereitet Ihnen schlaflose Nächte?
16.02.21
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia(1) 
16.02.21
TV-Interview: "Daher ist die Herstellung unseres Wasserstoffs viel billiger als jede andere Wasserstofflösung in den US
15.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: Ehang, Bitcoin, Plug Power, Nel, Tesla, Jinko, Pinterest, Nvidia, Match Group
13.02.21
Plug Power-Aktie mit Wasserstoff-News
13.02.21
Wasserstoff-ETF: Kaufen oder meiden?
13.02.21
Vorsicht bei der Nel-Aktie: Über 2 Euro ist der Wasserstoff-Highflyer kein Kauf!
13.02.21
Green Deal: Joe Biden pusht US-Wasserstoffwirtschaft – welche Unternehmen profitieren?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:32 Uhr
18.013
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
10:50 Uhr
242
Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
16.02.21
2
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia
31.01.21
8
Casino oder Riesenchance : Börsengeflüster: Goldman-Sachs-Alarmsignale bei 15 Aktien – “Plug Power u
27.01.21
9
Plug Power Aktie – Neuer Deal und Blow-Out?