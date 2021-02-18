 

CollPlant Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN), today announced that it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 2,000,000 of the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs), at a purchase price of $17.50 per ADS. Each ADS represents one (1) ordinary share, par value NIS 1.50 per share, of CollPlant. 

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, were $35.0 million. CollPlant intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include but are not limited to working capital and funding the development of regenerative and aesthetic medicine products.

The ADSs were offered by CollPlant pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-229486) originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 1, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on February 22, 2019. The offering of the ADSs was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. The final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the ADSs being offered have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. CollPlant's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

