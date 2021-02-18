2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower thousands of Atlantic Canadian youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to seven Atlantic Canadian organizations this year who are making a difference in the lives of thousands of local youth in grades 7-12. Through programs in innovation, entrepreneurship, STEM, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across the region by building confidence and pride, while helping them achieve their highest potential. Rogers is proud to have provided more than $500,000 in grants to 45 organizations in Atlantic Canada since the program launched in 2017.

“As Atlantic organizations pivot during the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “This year, that support is more important than ever before, and we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond.”

Atlantic organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community grants this year include:

"We are grateful that our organization is one of the recipients of the Ted Rogers Community Grants. Such a meaningful commitment enables more than a thousand children and youth to have access to world class programming through Education, Health & Well-Being and Leadership & Civic Engagement,” said Moncef Lakouas, Boys and Girls Club of Moncton. “These are perhaps some of the most challenging times our club has faced but we remain focused on helping young people in Moncton reach their full potential. Such a generous support has a direct line to children reaching their potential. It truly can change the trajectory of a young person’s life.”