TILT Holdings Strengthens Compliance Team, Welcoming Nicole Moyers as Vice President of Compliance and Patrick Beyea as Director of Compliance

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF) , a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, announced the appointment of Nicole Moyers as vice president of compliance and Patrick Beyea as director of compliance. Nicole “Nikki” Moyers will report directly to TILT’s General Counsel while Beyea will report to Moyers. “With more than half the country supporting legalization and the cannabis industry growing at an explosive rate, remaining compliant across our entire supply chain and business verticals remains a top priority for our Company,” said Gary Santo, president of TILT . “Nikki and Patrick are industry veterans whose experience and knowledge of compliance in the cannabis sector will be an invaluable resource as we continue to grow our portfolio and expand TILT’s footprint in key markets.”

Nikki Moyers, Vice President of Compliance

Nikki Moyers spent the last decade of her career working in government, public service programs and healthcare, where she has spearheaded the development and delivery of high-impact initiatives across some of the most heavily regulated, dynamic industries. Nikki entered the cannabis sector at the inception of the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program in 2017, serving as the Director of Project Development for both Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness and Parea Biosciences, which, although separately licensed, operated as a singular vertically integrated medical cannabis company. Nikki also served on the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition’s Legislative Committee, a 501(c)(6) trade organization, where she liaised between commonwealth license holders, lawmakers and regulators. Nikki earned a Bachelor's Degree in Behavioral and Social Science from the University of Maryland.

Patrick Beyea, Director of Compliance

Patrick Beyea joins TILT after recently serving as the Director of Safety and Security at the Eternal Word Television Network, where he oversaw physical security and compliance with OSHA and other safety regulations. Prior to that, he was the Director of Investigations at the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, where he led compliance teams, which ensured licensed marijuana establishments and dispensaries complied with commonwealth laws and regulations. Patrick also completed a 30-year law enforcement career with the New York State Police and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Development from Empire State College and a Master’s Degree in Human Resources and Education from Seton Hall University.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .



