Qilian International Holding Group Limited CEO Receives Outstanding Entrepreneur Award

Mr. Xin commented: “I am honored to receive the Outstanding Entrepreneur Award and I am proud of all the work our team has done over the years to make it happen. The award underscores that the Company, its products and its brand have been widely recognized by our customers. Maintaining our market position and improving our branding is critical to our development. We see the award as a further validation of our leading position in the industry and a positive representation of our customers’ overall enthusiasm for our products, which will drive our business growth. This achievement also highlights the Company’s commitment and passion to produce suitable products to benefit customers and create long-term value to our investors.”

Jiuquan, China, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the “Company”), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zhanchang Xin, received the Outstanding Entrepreneur Award from the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Jiuquan City in February 2021. The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award is presented to chief executive officers of businesses in a wide range of industries and sectors with leadership skills, innovation, and entrepreneurial vision.

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company’s products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.qlsyy.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact: