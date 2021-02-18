 

2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower hundreds of B.C. youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators

Grants provided to community organizations across British Columbia who engage youth through innovation, entrepreneurship, mentorship and community leadership

More than $800,000 in community grants awarded to 54 B.C. organizations since 2017 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to ten British Columbia organizations this year which are making a difference in the lives of hundreds of youth.  Through programs in innovation, entrepreneurship, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across B.C. by building confidence and pride, while helping them achieve their highest potential.  Rogers is proud to have provided more than $800,000 in grants to 54 organizations in British Columbia since the program launched in 2017. 

“As organizations across B.C. continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “This year, that support is more important than ever before, and we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond.”

B.C. organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community grants this year include:

“The Heiltsuk SEAS (Supporting Emerging Aboriginal Stewards) Initiative mobilizes support and collaborations for youth in our school to replicate the kind of enriched learning style of our ancestors: communal, inter-generational, and deeply land-based,” said Jess Housty, Executive Director, Qqs (Eyes) Projects Society. “The resurgence and resilience of Heiltsuk culture and knowledge is led by our youth with our whole community behind them, and programs like SEAS equip them with the tools they need to push for social and environmental transformation.”

