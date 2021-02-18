 

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr Neil Graham as Independent Director

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointment of Neil Graham, MBBS, MD, MPH as an independent director. Dr Graham, an expert in immunology and inflammation, has more than 30 years’ experience in global drug development and commercialisation, traversing early and late-stage clinical trials in dermatology, allergy, rheumatology, virology, and pulmonology. Dr Graham is currently Chief Medical Officer of Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq:TLSA, AIM:TILS) and a director of Pharmaxis Ltd.

Dr Graham was previously the VP of Strategic Program Direction, Immunology and Inflammation at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., from 2010 to 2020, where he was appointed Global Strategic Program leader for the dupilumab development program from phase 1 through to its commercial launch. Dr Graham also led the product development for KEVZARA (sarilumab), an IL-6R antibody for rheumatoid arthritis, and REGN3500, an anti-IL33 antibody for asthma and COPD.

Jun Wu, representative of Alnair Investment, after serving for eight years, has resigned from the board with effect from February 18, 2021, as the fund is reaching the end of its investment cycle. Kelvin Sun, independent director based in Taiwan, will also be stepping down with effect from February 18, 2021, following the company’s delisting from the Taipei Exchange and shift to the Nasdaq Global Market as the company’s sole listing.

Andrew Howden, Chairman, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr Graham to ASLAN’s board of directors. His global expertise in immunology and inflammation, and strategic guidance will be of great value to our team as we approach important milestones in the clinical development of ASLAN004 and ASLAN003 this year. On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our appreciation to Jun Wu and Kelvin Sun for their support and guidance to the management team during ASLAN’s growth.”

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.


