BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. ET and the Barclays Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Both conferences are being held as virtual events.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of these presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.