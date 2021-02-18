 

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. ET and the Barclays Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Both conferences are being held as virtual events.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of these presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

