Stroud Resources Announces Commencement of Drill Program
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application
has been approved by the Mexican Mining Authority for its Santo Domingo Silver Property (“Santo Domingo” or the “Property”), located in Hostotipaquillo Region of Jalisco, Mexico.
The Company expects to start drilling the week of March 1, 2021.
The Drilling Permit covers 13 drill pad locations encompassing 50 planned drill holes across the Property. The first phase of the drilling program will see 12 drill holes completed on three of the drill sites. These are expected to confirm our geological and mineral resource modelling of the Property. Geological modelling of Santo Domingo had identified additional mineralized zones running parallel to the previously announced Mineral Resource Estimate. (see Company news release dated November 20, 2017).
The current planned drilling program will also reach deeper into the hillside to sample the vein mineralization beyond where historical Spanish miners were active. It is our expectation that the grades of silver and gold in these zones should be higher as they have never been accessed. A second phase of drilling is also planned which will use the remaining drill sites to expand the mineral resources by drilling an additional 38 holes. The Company expects to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) following the drill programs.
Should the initial Phase 1drill holes confirm the expected mineralization on the Property, the Company anticipates starting the second drill program in Q2 2021.
The Company had issued an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Santo Domingo Property on November 20, 2017. This report is available online at SEDAR and on the Company’s website.
Highlights from the technical report include:
- Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased to 25.74M silver equivalent ounces from 15.05M.
- Inferred Mineral Resources increased to 13.39M silver equivalent ounces from 10.68M.
- La Rayas vein indicates a mineralized zone that is 35 metres wide by 300 metres down dip and over 700 metres along strike.
- Guadalupe vein is typically 15 to 30 metres wide.
- Five additional veins have been identified which are part of the new drilling program, deeper into the hillside.
