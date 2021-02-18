Stroud Resources Announces Commencement of Drill Program

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“ Stroud ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application has been approved by the Mexican Mining Authority for its Santo Domingo Silver Property (“Santo Domingo” or the “Property”), located in Hostotipaquillo Region of Jalisco, Mexico.

The Drilling Permit covers 13 drill pad locations encompassing 50 planned drill holes across the Property. The first phase of the drilling program will see 12 drill holes completed on three of the drill sites. These are expected to confirm our geological and mineral resource modelling of the Property. Geological modelling of Santo Domingo had identified additional mineralized zones running parallel to the previously announced Mineral Resource Estimate. (see Company news release dated November 20, 2017).

The current planned drilling program will also reach deeper into the hillside to sample the vein mineralization beyond where historical Spanish miners were active. It is our expectation that the grades of silver and gold in these zones should be higher as they have never been accessed. A second phase of drilling is also planned which will use the remaining drill sites to expand the mineral resources by drilling an additional 38 holes. The Company expects to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) following the drill programs.

Should the initial Phase 1drill holes confirm the expected mineralization on the Property, the Company anticipates starting the second drill program in Q2 2021.

The Company had issued an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Santo Domingo Property on November 20, 2017. This report is available online at SEDAR and on the Company’s website.

Highlights from the technical report include: