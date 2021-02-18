2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower thousands of youth across the Prairies, supporting our next generation of leaders

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to nine organizations across Prairie provinces this year who are making a difference in the lives of thousands of local youth. Through programs in mentorship, personal development, arts, counselling, and leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across the region by building confidence and pride, while helping them achieve their highest potential. Rogers is proud to have provided more than $1 million in grants to 70 organizations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba since the program launched in 2017.

“As organizations across our region continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta and Prairies Region, Rogers Communications. “This year, that support is more important than ever before, and we are proud to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams and potential.”



Organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community grants this year include:

"At 5th on 5th Youth Services, we strive to help youth to become capable, caring and contributing members of our community,” said Trevor Brown, Executive Director, 5th on 5th Youth Services. “The value of this grant will go beyond this year and will continue to benefit many youth for years to come!"

For LGBTQ2S+ youth, navigating adolescence can be particularly difficult, according to a 2019 federal report, which showed many face bullying at school or feel they need to conceal their identities from family. Rogers grants to organizations like the Rainbow Resource Centre in Winnipeg help provide a safe and positive space for LGBTQ2S+ youth to celebrate their identity, reduce isolation, and build social connections.