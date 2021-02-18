 

Mesa Air Group Reports January 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for January 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 25,359 block hours in January 2021, a 33.8 percent drop from January 2020 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.96 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for January 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

  Jan-21 Jan-20 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours              
American 11,087   16,397   -32.4 %   42,455   65,820   -35.5 %
United 14,059   21,892   -35.8 %   51,447   88,030   -41.6 %
DHL 212.57   n/a N/A   702.75   n/a N/A
Total 25,359   38,289   -33.8 %   94,605   153,850   -38.5 %
               
  Jan-21 Jan-20 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Departures              
American 5,497   9,173   -40.1 %   21,878   38,186   -42.7 %
United 6,560   10,606   -38.1 %   25,204   44,318   -43.1 %
DHL 139   n/a N/A   458   n/a N/A
Total 12,196   19,779   -38.3 %   47,540   82,504   -42.4 %
               
Controllable
Completion
Factor* 		         
American 99.96 % 99.90 % 0.06 %   99.85 % 99.62 % 0.23 %
United 100.00 % 99.97 % 0.03 %   99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 %
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 97.69 % 97.75 % -0.06 %   98.15 % 97.80 % 0.36 %
United 99.03 % 99.08 % -0.05 %   99.28 % 99.41 % -0.13 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of January 31st, 2021, Mesa operated approximately 393 daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com




