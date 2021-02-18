2021 Ted Rogers Community Grants help empower thousands of Canadian youth, supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to 42 organizations who are making a difference in the lives of thousands of Canadian youth in grades 7-12. Through programs in innovation, entrepreneurship, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to youth across the country by fostering pride, building confidence and helping young people achieve their highest potential.

Since 2017, Rogers is proud to have awarded community grants to 300 youth organizations across the country, and $6.5 million in Ted Rogers Scholarships to 1,400 Canadian youth attending post-secondary education. Many scholarship recipients were nominated by community grant partners and 75% of community recipients from the Class of 2020 were members of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) communities.

“Every year, but this year in particular, NGOs and charities are working hard to meet the needs of residents across our communities,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO of Rogers Communications. “We’re very proud to work in partnership with these groups through our Ted Rogers Community Grants program, helping ensure that the next generation of rising leaders see a more leveled playing field as they reach their ambitions and full potential.”

Statistics Canada reports that although 94% of Black Canadian youth would like to pursue a university degree, only 60% believe they actually will. This year, Rogers is working in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Toronto to help launch a new program for Black youth that connects them with mentors and helps overcome barriers preventing these talented youth from achieving their dreams.

“We want Black youth to see what’s possible by connecting them with Black leaders in business and in our broader community,” said Medhat Mahdy, President & CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto. “This grant supports the development of our new signature initiative to link Black youth with mentors who inspire, and most importantly, believe in them. We want to show Black youth that their dreams belong, and they can help make our collective future brighter.”