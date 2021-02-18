Monopar Expands Clinical Team with Appointment of Laura Kelly as Director of Clinical Operations

Ms. Kelly brings a wealth of clinical research experience, including oncology and the execution of Phase 1 through Phase 4 clinical trials, to the Monopar team. Prior to Monopar, Ms. Kelly served in strategic and clinical operation leadership roles at Merck/EMD Serono, AbbVie, Abbott Labs, and Amgen. “The addition of Laura to the team comes at an ideal time, given the rapid ramp-up in development efforts resulting from the positive progression of our clinical programs,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar. “She will be a valuable contributor not only to our Validive clinical trial, but also to our camsirubicin clinical program and MNPR-101 as it moves toward an IND.”

WILMETTE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Laura Kelly as Director of Clinical Operations. Ms. Kelly will be responsible for managing Monopar’s clinical programs, including the recently launched Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial for the Company’s lead drug candidate Validive.

“We are very pleased to welcome Laura to the team,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar. “Her extensive experience in clinical operations combined with strong leadership skills should allow her to make an immediate impact on the timely enrollment and execution of our clinical trials.”

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: whether Ms. Kelly will be a valuable contributor and make an immediate impact on the timely enrollment and execution of Monopar’s Validive clinical trial, camsirubicin clinical program and MNPR-101; and whether MNPR-101 will move toward an IND, if at all. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to not successfully enrolling or completing the VOICE clinical trial, if at all; the camsirubicin clinical partner not successfully enrolling or completing its clinical trial, if at all; MNPR-101 not becoming a viable clinical program; the requirement for additional capital to complete future clinical development of Validive in 2022 and beyond; if successful, the potential for Validive commercialization, including uncertainties about levels of demand; and the significant and general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval and commercialization of therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.