 

Colabor Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, after market close on Friday, February 26, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Monday March 1st, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Monday March 1st, 2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
   
Conference Number: 9276187
North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-231-8191
International and local dial-in: 1-647-427-7450

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833 and enter the code 9276187. The recording will be available until March 8, 2021

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Marie-France Laberge
Corporate Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1272
investors@colabor.com 		Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180



