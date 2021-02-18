ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkylineDx announced that it received the esteemed ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System certificate from notified body BSI Netherlands, after their successful audit in November 2020. This internationally recognized standard of excellence is a stringent guideline for medical device manufacturers to address the regulations, responsibilities and demonstrate the commitment to the safety and quality of the developed medical devices. To achieve this certification, SkylineDx had to demonstrate consistent design, development and servicing of their molecular tests, that they are safe and effective for their intended purpose.

"Medical device manufacturing is one of the most regulated sectors in which significant requirements must be met," comments Dharminder Chahal, CEO SkylineDx. "This external confirmation is an important milestone for SkylineDx as it validates the compliance to stringent laws and regulations. It reflects our risk-based decision-making throughout the company to keep focused on developing safe and high-quality products for patients."