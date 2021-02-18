Tapestry Partners With Black in Fashion Council

“We are proud to partner with the Black in Fashion Council and join them in their mission to ensure that Black individuals are represented and amplified in our industry,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. “We have committed to expanding diversity in our Tapestry and brand leadership teams. Working with the Council will help us to build upon the progress that we have made in achieving these goals.”

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced its participation in the Black in Fashion Council Active Allyship Pledge. Members of the Active Allyship program commit to joining together to secure the advancement of Black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry.

“As we now have over 100 brands signed on to work with the Black in Fashion Council, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Tapestry brands on creating long-term change in the fashion industry,” said Sandrine Charles and Lindsay Peoples-Wagner, Co-Founders, Black in Fashion Council. “There is still so much work to be done, and it’s exciting to see influential houses like Tapestry commit to making our industry more inclusive.”

Over the course of the next three years, Tapestry will work with BIFC Executive board members, who will provide feedback, insight and counsel.

In celebration of Black History month and the announcement of this partnership, Tapestry will host a special edition of the Company’s discussion series called “Unscripted,” featuring BIFC co-founders Wagner and Charles. The discussion will center on diversity in fashion today and the actions that can create a more equitable, inclusive and diverse culture.

Additionally, Tapestry is proud to announce several exciting launches in honor of Black History Month. Tapestry’s employee resource group, the Black Alliance, has launched a new partnership with seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to host Talent and Sourcing Fairs beginning this month. Earlier this week, Coach announced the launch of the “Coach Dream It Real Scholarship Program” through the Coach Foundation created in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support students attending HBCUs. kate spade new york continues to work on fulfilling the commitment made in June 2020 to directly support the mental health and wellbeing of women and girls of color in the New York City area. The kate spade new york foundation is providing grants to organizations including The Lower Eastside Girls Club, The National Counsel for Behavioral Health, The Grace Institute and The Moth.