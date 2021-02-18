 

Generation Bio Appoints Ron Cooper to Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of gene therapy, announced today that Ron Cooper has been appointed to its Board of Directors. The appointment is effective March 1, 2021.

Ron Cooper is a global biopharmaceutical executive who currently serves as president, chief executive officer and board member of Albireo Pharma, Inc., a position he has held since June 2015. He has successfully matured Albireo Pharma, Inc. to a clinical-stage public company on the verge of its first drug approval. Prior to joining Albireo Pharma, Inc., Cooper had a 25-year career at Bristol Myers Squibb, during which time he held multiple leadership roles in sales, marketing and general management, culminating in his role as president of Europe.

“We are excited to welcome Ron to our Board of Directors during this critical stage of Generation Bio’s evolution,” said Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Generation Bio. “Ron is a highly seasoned and respected life sciences executive, and we look forward to his expertise, engagement and assistance as we advance our work toward the clinic. His global commercial experience and current work in rare diseases will be a great addition to our Board and organization as a whole.”

“First generation gene therapy has both great promise and limitations. Generation Bio’s unique non-viral platform has the potential to significantly expand the reach of gene therapy through redosing and scale,” Cooper stated. “I look forward to joining the Board of this dynamic and growing company that could have a positive impact on patients.”

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company’s efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio’s mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

