 

Nephros Hires Wes Lobo as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  50   |   |   

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced the appointment of Wes Lobo as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to Nephros Chief Executive Officer, Andy Astor. In this role, Wes will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth through innovative solutions, go-to-market strategies, and marketing.

“Wes brings more than 20 years of expertise in the water business, with broad and deep experience across marketing, strategy, product management, sales, engineering, and leadership,” said Andy Astor.

Andy continued, “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nephros leveraged its strong R&D and Sales organizations to grow revenues more than 50% annually for nearly 4 years. We were able to accomplish this without a formal marketing organization. Now, as we emerge from the pandemic and resume our growth trajectory, there is a powerful need to connect more deeply and directly with our customers and to broaden our reach. With his ability to function at both strategic and operational levels, as well as his enthusiasm and sense of purpose, I am confident that Wes is the right person to lead our strategic growth initiatives.”

Wes joins Nephros after recently serving as Vice President of Marketing and New Product Development at Watts Water Technologies, a leader in plumbing, heating, and water quality products and services for residential, commercial, and general industrial markets.

On joining Nephros, Wes said, “Nephros is a company founded on industry-leading science and technology for water safety through purification and pathogen detection. It is also a company comprised of a diverse and passionate team dedicated to helping people through education, product solutions, and emergency responses to pathogen outbreaks. I believe the combination of these two attributes positions the company for accelerated growth, as it demonstrated for 15 consecutive quarters prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to tell the Nephros story, work with this incredible team, and help unlock the Nephros growth potential.”

Prior to joining Watts in early 2018, Wes spent 20 years with Xylem and ITT Industries in commercial roles of increasing responsibility covering the domestic and international municipal, industrial, and commercial markets in sales, marketing, business development, strategy, and customer service.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College and a Master of Business Administration from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and a graduate of the Xylem Executive Development Program.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the benefits expected from Nephros’s new Chief Marketing Officer and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the availability of financing or other capital when needed. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823 -8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Company Contact:
Andy Astor, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
andy@nephros.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nephros Hires Wes Lobo as Chief Marketing Officer SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin