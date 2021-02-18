 

Court Ruling

As it has already been published earlier, the company participates in the litigation over the bailiff’s actions in  the case on the penalty imposed by the Competition Council. On 17 February 2021, the Panevezys Regional Court made the ruling upholding the judgment by the court of first instance, which had cancelled the arrangement by the bailiff on scheduling payment of the penalty imposed by the Competition Council, in particular on the instalments for July and August 2020.

It should be recalled that the company continues the dialogue on the penalty imposed by the Competition Council with the State Tax Inspectorate (STI), which acts as the collector of the mentioned penalty on behalf of the state, as far as payment of the penalty in parts in 8 years.  The STI had made the order on such payment scheduling back in July 2020, and on 14 December 2020 the STI addressed the European Commission regarding granting of the state aid to the Company in scheduling the penalty payment. The Company makes the periodic payments in accordance with the applicable order by the STI. Furthermore, the Company seeks to enter into the settlement agreement for the payment of the penalty and resolve the ongoing disputes regarding the schedule of penalty payment.

Nevertheless, until the settlement agreement is signed, the Company is considering the possibility to appeal the ruling made by the Panevezys Regional Court in cassation to the Lithuanian Supreme Court. Furthermore, as it was mentioned in the notification dated 3 February 2021, the Company had filed the complaint to the European Court of Human Rights on imposition of the penalty.

Wertpapier


