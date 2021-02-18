 

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $25 Million of 3.706% Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:15  |  53   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today the pricing of $25 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 3.706% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) on February 17, 2021.

The Notes will be a further issuance of the 3.706% Notes due 2026 that Prospect (i) issued on January 22, 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of $325,000,000 and (ii) priced on February 12, 2021 and will issue on February 19, 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of $50,000,000 (collectively, the “existing 3.706% Notes”). The Notes will be treated as a single series with the existing 3.706% Notes under the indenture and will have the same terms (other than issue date and issue price) as the existing 3.706% Notes. The Notes will have the same CUSIP number and will be fully fungible for U.S. federal income tax purposes and rank equally in right of payment with the existing 3.706% Notes. Upon the issuance of the Notes, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Prospect’s 3.706% Notes due 2026 will be $400,000,000.

The Notes will mature on January 22, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.706% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on January 22 and July 22 of each year, commencing on July 22, 2021. The Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of Prospect, will rank equally in right of payment with Prospect's existing and future senior unsecured debt, and will rank senior in right of payment to any potential subordinated debt, should any be issued in the future.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as book-running manager for this offering. Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

Prospect expects to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily for the refinancing of existing indebtedness, including but not limited to repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Prospect intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering, if any, to maintain balance sheet liquidity, including to make investments in high quality short-term debt instruments, and thereafter to make long-term investments in accordance with its investment objective.

