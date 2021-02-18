COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $750.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES
FRISCO, TX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today the commencement of cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to $750.0 million aggregate purchase price (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 7.5% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 9.75% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes", and together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes") in the priorities set forth in the table below; provided that the Company will not accept for purchase more than $375.0 million aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company) of the 2025 Notes (the “2025 Series Cap”) and $325.0 million aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company) of the 2026 Notes (the “2026 Combined Cap”).
The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers:
|Dollars per $1,000 Principal
|Amount of Notes
|Title of Notes
|CUSIP Numbers
|Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding(1)
|Acceptance Priority Level
|Tender Offer Consideration (2)
|Early Tender Premium
|Total Consideration(2)(3)
|7.50% Senior Notes due 2025
|223046AA8 U2201LAA1
|$
|619,400,000
|1
|$
|1,018.75
|$
|30
|$
|1,048.75
|9.75% Senior Notes due 2026
|205768AR5
|$
|800,000,000
|2
|$
|1,072.50
|$
|30
|$
|1,102.50
|9.75% Senior Notes due 2026
|205677AB3
|$
|850,000,000
|3
|$
|1,072.50
|$
|30
|$
|1,102.50
- As of the date hereof.
- Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the applicable last interest payment with respect to the Notes accepted for purchase to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date (as defined below) or the Final Settlement Date (as defined below), as applicable.
- Includes the Early Tender Premium.
The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in an Offer to Purchase, dated February 18, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Comstock intends to fund the Tender Offers with the net proceeds of its separately announced proposed offering of new senior notes due in 2029 (the "Debt Financing"), together with, if necessary, borrowings from its bank credit facility or cash on hand.
