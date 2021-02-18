COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $750.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today the commencement of cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to $750.0 million aggregate purchase price (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 7.5% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 9.75% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes", and together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes") in the priorities set forth in the table below; provided that the Company will not accept for purchase more than $375.0 million aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company) of the 2025 Notes (the “2025 Series Cap”) and $325.0 million aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company) of the 2026 Notes (the “2026 Combined Cap”).

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Tender Offers: