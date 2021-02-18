 

Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Date

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following online participation registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9228078. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab.

An archived replay of the call will also be available on the site shortly after the event. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (US) 800-585-8367 or (international) 416-621-4642. The Conference ID # is 9228078.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also announced today that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting via a live audio webcast or in person at the Louis S. Myers Training Center located at 1554 South Main Street in Akron. The audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.myersindustries.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the meeting.

The Company’s Board of Directors set March 5, 2021 as the record date for shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.



