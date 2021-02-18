 

Camping World Holdings Continues Expansion of Dealer Network with Planned Acquisition of Flagg RV in New England

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire the two dealership locations of Flagg RV in Uxbridge, MA and West Boylston, MA, and additional land in Griswold, CT for a planned future location. The acquisition is anticipated to close in April 2021.

“Flagg RV has been a family owned and operated business in the RV industry for over 30 years and brings a team with great passion and energy to our company,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We will continue the pursuit of Flagg RV’s key initiatives which include expansion into the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut. As I have stated before, we remain committed to locations in all 48 contiguous states and accelerating our goal of increasing market share.”

Various improvements will be made at both locations as they transition to the Camping World brand with a target date of mid-April 2021. The SuperCenters will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

Camping World Holdings, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs. With this addition, the company is doubling its store count in Massachusetts to four.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

