 

Dicerna to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available from the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.dicerna.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 453-3834 or +1 (484) 756-4306 (international) and referencing conference ID 9592143 prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will remain available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and refer to conference ID 9592143.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technologies, GalXC and GalXC-Plus, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes in the liver, Dicerna’s GalXC technology has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond specific hepatocytes, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications with GalXC-Plus. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegenerative diseases and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

GalXC and GalXC-Plus are trademarks of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dicerna to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Feb. 25, 2021 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the full …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Dicerna Initiates PHYOX4 Trial of Nedosiran for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 3

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
4
Dicerna (DRNA) - interessanter RNAi-Player