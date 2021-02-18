 

View Smart Windows Transform St. John’s Terminal, Oxford Properties’ Flagship US Development in New York City

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that View Smart Windows are being installed at St. John’s Terminal, the 12-story, 1.3-million-square-foot, cutting-edge commercial office under development by Oxford Properties Group. This landmark Manhattan asset encompasses two entire city blocks along the Hudson River and will be the center of Google’s Hudson Square campus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005550/en/

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that View Smart Windows are being installed at St. John’s Terminal, the 12-story, 1.3-million-square-foot, cutting-edge commercial office under development by Oxford Properties Group. PC: Cookfox.com

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that View Smart Windows are being installed at St. John’s Terminal, the 12-story, 1.3-million-square-foot, cutting-edge commercial office under development by Oxford Properties Group. PC: Cookfox.com

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to optimize natural light and views of the outdoors while minimizing heat and glare and provide a more comfortable and healthier environment for people. In addition, smart windows reduce energy consumption by reducing cooling requirements.

Designed by the sustainable architecture firm COOKFOX and with more than 400 linear feet of floor-to-ceiling smart windows from View, St. John’s Terminal will offer occupants unobstructed, west-facing views of the Hudson River and the widest sunset in New York City.

“Our vision is to transform this historic waterfront site in the busiest city in North America into a space that is regenerative for people’s health and restores their connection to nature,” said Rick Cook, a founding partner of COOKFOX Architects. “Natural light and views of the outdoors are key to human wellness. View Smart Windows are integral to our design for one of the healthiest buildings in New York City.”

Smart glass offers significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50%. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function by 42 percent. These findings are particularly important today as users are focused on health, wellness, and re-entering the workplace with confidence.

“At Oxford, we believe in building healthier, greener, and more intelligent buildings, and View will help us to achieve all three of these goals,” said Dean Shapiro, Head of US Development at Oxford Properties. “St. John’s Terminal will set a new standard for the future of buildings that benefit people, communities and the environment.”

“It’s clear the future of real estate is smarter, healthier, highly experiential, more sustainable buildings,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. “Industry leaders incorporating View Smart Windows in iconic, large-scale projects like St. John’s Terminal demonstrates that the future is here now.”

About View

View is a technology company creating smart and connected buildings to improve people’s health and wellness, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. View is the market leader in smart windows that let in natural light and views and enhance mental and physical well-being by reducing headaches, eyestrain, and drowsiness. Every View installation includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

On Nov 30, View announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. For more information, see: Smart-Windows-Press-Release.pdf (view.com).



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

View Smart Windows Transform St. John’s Terminal, Oxford Properties’ Flagship US Development in New York City View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that View Smart Windows are being installed at St. John’s Terminal, the 12-story, 1.3-million-square-foot, cutting-edge commercial office under development by Oxford Properties Group. This landmark …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
New Study: View Smart Windows Generate 68% Higher Passenger Satisfaction at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
02.02.21
View Smart Windows Elevate Lake Nona, America’s Most Innovative Community