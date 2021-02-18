View Smart Windows Transform St. John’s Terminal, Oxford Properties’ Flagship US Development in New York City

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that View Smart Windows are being installed at St. John’s Terminal, the 12-story, 1.3-million-square-foot, cutting-edge commercial office under development by Oxford Properties Group. This landmark Manhattan asset encompasses two entire city blocks along the Hudson River and will be the center of Google’s Hudson Square campus.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to optimize natural light and views of the outdoors while minimizing heat and glare and provide a more comfortable and healthier environment for people. In addition, smart windows reduce energy consumption by reducing cooling requirements.

Designed by the sustainable architecture firm COOKFOX and with more than 400 linear feet of floor-to-ceiling smart windows from View, St. John’s Terminal will offer occupants unobstructed, west-facing views of the Hudson River and the widest sunset in New York City.

“Our vision is to transform this historic waterfront site in the busiest city in North America into a space that is regenerative for people’s health and restores their connection to nature,” said Rick Cook, a founding partner of COOKFOX Architects. “Natural light and views of the outdoors are key to human wellness. View Smart Windows are integral to our design for one of the healthiest buildings in New York City.”

Smart glass offers significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50%. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night and cognitive function by 42 percent. These findings are particularly important today as users are focused on health, wellness, and re-entering the workplace with confidence.

“At Oxford, we believe in building healthier, greener, and more intelligent buildings, and View will help us to achieve all three of these goals,” said Dean Shapiro, Head of US Development at Oxford Properties. “St. John’s Terminal will set a new standard for the future of buildings that benefit people, communities and the environment.”

“It’s clear the future of real estate is smarter, healthier, highly experiential, more sustainable buildings,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. “Industry leaders incorporating View Smart Windows in iconic, large-scale projects like St. John’s Terminal demonstrates that the future is here now.”

View is a technology company creating smart and connected buildings to improve people’s health and wellness, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. View is the market leader in smart windows that let in natural light and views and enhance mental and physical well-being by reducing headaches, eyestrain, and drowsiness. Every View installation includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

On Nov 30, View announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. For more information, see: Smart-Windows-Press-Release.pdf (view.com).

