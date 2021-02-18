 

Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on March 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CANTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast, visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing: (866) 680-2311. Please reference conference ID: 7675808. An archived version of the webcast may be accessed by visiting the "Events" section of the Company's website for up to one year.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of men’s clothing in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States as well as in Toronto, Canada. In addition to DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores, subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. also operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, and e-commerce sites, including DXL.com. DXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the OTCQX market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541 




