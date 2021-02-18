 

Revolution Medicines to Participate in Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit and Upcoming Investor Conferences

Steve Kelsey, M.D., President, Research and Development, to Present its Pioneering RAS(ON) Inhibitors and Participate in Panel Discussion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit being held February 23-25, 2021. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will be a featured speaker during the virtual event and will provide a scientific update on the company’s first-in-class RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs.

Revolution Medicines recently announced the entry of two RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs into IND-enabling development: RMC-6291, a potent, oral and selective tri-complex inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236 a potent, oral and RAS-selective tri-complex KRASMULTI(ON) inhibitor.

Details of Revolution Medicines’ participation in the RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit are as follows:

Presentation:

Title: Drugging the RAS(ON) Form of Diverse Oncogenic RAS Mutations
Presenter: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development
Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern

Panel Discussion:

Title: Mechanisms of Resistance for Combination Therapies
Participant: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development
Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Additional information on the Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit is available through the conference website at https://ras-drugdiscovery.com/.

Revolution Medicines also today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details of these events are as follows:

  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat with Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and chairman
    Conference date: February 22-26, 2021
    Fireside chat time: 1:40 – 2:10 p.m. Eastern on February 25, 2021
    Format: Virtual conference; webcast available
  • 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference
