Revolution Medicines to Participate in Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit and Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit being held February 23-25, 2021. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will be a featured speaker during the virtual event and will provide a scientific update on the company’s first-in-class RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs.

Steve Kelsey, M.D., President, Research and Development, to Present its Pioneering RAS(ON) Inhibitors and Participate in Panel Discussion

Revolution Medicines recently announced the entry of two RAS(ON) Inhibitor programs into IND-enabling development: RMC-6291, a potent, oral and selective tri-complex inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236 a potent, oral and RAS-selective tri-complex KRASMULTI(ON) inhibitor.

Details of Revolution Medicines’ participation in the RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit are as follows:

Presentation:

Title: Drugging the RAS(ON) Form of Diverse Oncogenic RAS Mutations Presenter: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern

Panel Discussion:

Title: Mechanisms of Resistance for Combination Therapies Participant: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern

Additional information on the Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit is available through the conference website at https://ras-drugdiscovery.com/.



Revolution Medicines also today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details of these events are as follows:

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat with Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and chairman

Conference date: February 22-26, 2021

Fireside chat time: 1:40 – 2:10 p.m. Eastern on February 25, 2021

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available