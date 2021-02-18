 

GZ6G Technologies Introduces the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

GZ6G Technologies Introduces the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division Focused on Data Analytics and Monetization for Smart Cities and Venues

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) has established the Green Zebra Smart Labs division to focus on innovative and proprietary WiFi 6 & 5G SaaS platforms, data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (SaaS) user engagement tools for smart cities and venue insights to create unique user experiences.

Green Zebra Smart Labs expects to deliver the next generation of cutting-edge analytical intelligence content through an easy-to-use VenuTrax cloud dashboard for smart city and venue owner stakeholders.

Venue marketing departments and smart city operational teams will have relevant, real-time analytical insights to interact with their smart venue audience. The data analytics platforms are inspired by venue applications including concessions apps, way-finding apps, in-house internet protocol television (“IPTV”) services, Wireless IT networks, connected devices, venue pay-per-view TV, interactive digital signs, and guest WiFi technologies. Green Zebra Smart Labs plans to transform how organizations leverage digital data to make decisions and drive immediate monetization and user experience outcomes.

“Our Green Zebra Smart Labs software development team will not only provide data analytics and monetization opportunities, but also add tremendous value to support venue projects by having a dedicated software team that can provide IOT software installation integration and support services,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “This division is expected to increase revenue opportunities as a stand-alone division under the GZ6G parent company.”

Additional Green Zebra Smart Lab services:

  • Software Engineering: Enhances and expands IoT software possibilities
  • Engineering Support: Venue loT support software integration services[JD1] [JD2] 
  • Managed Services: SaaS Software service and hosting
  • Living Labs: Large Venue locations where GZ IoT Digital Ecosystems thrive

As an IoT division, Green Zebra Smart Labs will build a digital business ecosystem around connected devices that can be controlled and managed using high-quality web and mobile IoT software for various IoT applications, connectivity management, device management, data visualization, IoT data analytics, and IoT consulting.

A report from Fortune Business Insights[JD3] [MOU4]  (1)  released in September 2020 stated that “The 5G IoT market is set to attract significant revenue from the increasing demand for rapid internet connectivity. Rising technological advancement and use of the internet of things across various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial sectors stands as the major factors driving the global 5G IoT market growth. Additionally, the rise in the number of connected IoT devices and increasing data traffic will boost the growth of the market.”

(1) Fortune Business Insights

For more information on Green Zebra Smart Labs or GZ6G Technologies visit: www.GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of three divisions, Green Zebra IT Managed Services: providing hardware and software solutions. Green Zebra Smart Lab: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial, and user engagement technology, as well as monetization and data analytics. Green Zebra Media, a majority owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact:  
Arlene Bordinhão 
(702) 501-9711 
arlene.b@brandltd.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GZ6G Technologies Introduces the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division GZ6G Technologies Introduces the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division Focused on Data Analytics and Monetization for Smart Cities and Venues LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Wendy Ramirez as Vice President of Human Resources
04.02.21
GZ6G Establishing Managed Services and Data Center to Serve the Emerging 5G & WiFi-6 Market Demands
21.01.21
GZ6G Controlled Subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp. Taps BRAND for Strategic Partnership