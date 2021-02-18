Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0

1. Expanding its flower offering under the Kolab Project Growers Series through the launch of new cultivars with existing partners and securing new partnerships with top-tier cultivators;

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (“ Auxly ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, reveals its strategic expansion into Canada’s largest cannabis segment, the dried-flower market. Auxly’s expansion into Cannabis 1.0 consists of a three-pronged strategy:

2. Launching a strain-specific dried-flower offering of unique genetics at a compelling price point under Auxly’s Back Forty brand; and

3. Significantly boosting its pre-roll capacity through custom-built automation and launching disruptive pre-roll products under its Kolab Project and Back Forty brands.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a breakout 2020 for Auxly. Among other corporate highlights, the Company secured the #1 market share position in Canada for Cannabis 2.0 products and launched its first entries into the flower market with Robinsons premium craft dried flower and its industry-first Kolab Project Growers Series, which included new consumer-favourite strains, Kalifornia and Ice Cream Cake.



“We’re proud to have achieved our objective of leading Cannabis 2.0, which remains key to our business strategy,” said Hugo Alves, CEO, Auxly. “Our 2.0 product offerings under our Kolab Project and Back Forty brands have been a huge hit with consumers, who routinely point to the quality and consistency of our products as the reasons why they choose our brands over others. We believe that there is a fantastic opportunity to stretch our branded product offering into 1.0 product formats and bring that same quality and consistency that consumers love to our dried-flower and pre-roll products.”

Auxly’s expanded 1.0 offering includes the introduction of new strains for the Kolab Project Growers Series, which shines a spotlight on craft cannabis growers in an effort to provide transparency for consumers into the source of their premium cannabis and to give credit where it’s due. Auxly’s partners for the Growers Series are top-tier cultivators who benefit from Auxly’s capacity to bring new and in-demand strains quickly to consumers across Canada, leveraging the Kolab Project brand, which is synonymous with high quality for cannabis enthusiasts. In coming weeks, Auxly will expand its partnership with Safari Cannabis Co. for new strains, including the upcoming launch of Slurricane, and the Company expects to welcome other new craft cultivation partnerships to the Growers Series soon.