 

Medivolve Announces Launch of Investor Awareness Campaign

After successful operational results from its Collection Sites subsidiary, which includes the sale of 73,973 tests at an average price of $96 in January, Medivolve is initiating an investor awareness campaign

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of an investor marketing campaign to increase awareness for the Company’s strong operational results and its strategic decision to enter the telehealth and remote patient monitoring market. The Company has allocated this budget for digital marketing given current state of affairs; the Company cannot attend tradeshows, sponsor events, or travel for roadshows in the same capacity it could pre-pandemic, and hence, has allocated these budgets to digital efforts to ensure the company does not suffer due to lack of market awareness. The awareness campaign will include marketing services from the below groups at the set-out terms.

EMC Marketing Services

Medivolve has entered into an agreement for electronic media and webcast services, design, development and dissemination services with Emerging Markets Consulting LLC (EMC), with respect to EMC providing investor relation services to the company. Effective February 24, 2021, the EMC agreement has an initial term of 90 days, wherein the company will pay EMC a non-refundable fee of US$250,000. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the microcap and small-cap equity markets. Neither EMC nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the company or have any intention to acquire any securities of the company.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

Zeit
16.02.21
Medivolve Announces Webinar to Discuss Telehealth Strategy
11.02.21
Medivolve Enters into Agreement to Acquire Karland Health, Enabling its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Collection Sites, to Expand Services Beyond COVID-19 Testing with Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring
04.02.21
Collection Sites Provides Update With January Sales of 73,973 Tests at an Average Price of $96 per Test
02.02.21
Medivolve Enters Into Agreement to Acquire 100% of Noble Bioscience Corp. and Its Agency Rights to Nuturell’s COVID-19 Surface Shield Technology
01.02.21
Medivolve Announces Webinar Introducing Newest Partners: Marvel Diagnostics, Startup Out of UCLA
28.01.21
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath Diagnostic Technology
27.01.21
Collection Sites Continues Expansion With Launch of New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Florida, Virginia and Texas
26.01.21
Medivolve Announces Closing of "Bought Deal" Private Placement
25.01.21
Medivolve Inc. Pays Tribute to Strategic Advisor Larry King
21.01.21
Collection Sites Announces Partnership with Health and Wellness Expert, Heidi Powell

