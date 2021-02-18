Medivolve Announces Launch of Investor Awareness Campaign
After successful operational results from its Collection Sites subsidiary, which includes the sale of 73,973 tests at an average price of $96 in January, Medivolve is initiating an investor awareness campaign
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of an investor
marketing campaign to increase awareness for the Company’s strong operational results and its strategic decision to enter the telehealth and remote patient monitoring market. The Company has
allocated this budget for digital marketing given current state of affairs; the Company cannot attend tradeshows, sponsor events, or travel for roadshows in the same capacity it could pre-pandemic,
and hence, has allocated these budgets to digital efforts to ensure the company does not suffer due to lack of market awareness. The awareness campaign will include marketing services from the
below groups at the set-out terms.
EMC Marketing Services
Medivolve has entered into an agreement for electronic media and webcast services, design, development and dissemination services with Emerging Markets Consulting LLC (EMC), with respect to EMC providing investor relation services to the company. Effective February 24, 2021, the EMC agreement has an initial term of 90 days, wherein the company will pay EMC a non-refundable fee of US$250,000. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the microcap and small-cap equity markets. Neither EMC nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the company or have any intention to acquire any securities of the company.
Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.
