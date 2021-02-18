Medivolve Announces Launch of Investor Awareness Campaign

After successful operational results from its Collection Sites subsidiary, which includes the sale of 73,973 tests at an average price of $96 in January, Medivolve is initiating an investor awareness campaign

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of an investor marketing campaign to increase awareness for the Company’s strong operational results and its strategic decision to enter the telehealth and remote patient monitoring market. The Company has allocated this budget for digital marketing given current state of affairs; the Company cannot attend tradeshows, sponsor events, or travel for roadshows in the same capacity it could pre-pandemic, and hence, has allocated these budgets to digital efforts to ensure the company does not suffer due to lack of market awareness. The awareness campaign will include marketing services from the below groups at the set-out terms.

