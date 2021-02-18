AnalytixInsight Adds AI-Based Stock Quality Metrics to Online Financial Broker InvestoPro

InvestoPro will allow users to trade stocks, options, and derivatives, and will be offered in Italy and other European countries following regulatory approvals.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF ), announces that it will add its proprietary AI-based quality scoring metrics for stocks listed on InvestoPro, the online financial broker platform of its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall. With this addition, InvestoPro combines low-fee stock trading and powerful stock analysis tools, news, research, education and more, to deliver a retail stock trading platform with features that are unparalleled in the industry.

AnalytixInsight’s AI-based financial analytics engine, CapitalCube, delivers machine-created content and analysis on over 50,000 worldwide stocks. It is capable of over 100 billion daily computations and rapidly analyzes the financial health of companies to determine their fundamental score, dividend quality score, earnings quality score, and to measure the risk suitability within the client’s risk profile.

Prakash Hariharan, Chairman & CEO of AnalytixInsight, commented: “Retail investors are now trading stocks in record numbers worldwide without professional investment advice or fundamental analysis tools. And for many, this is their first experience in investing in the stock market. We have built InvestoPro as a stock trading platform with a focus on fundamental analysis, research and education, which we believe are important to new investors learning about stocks, and traits which are desired by the regulators.”

Recent InvestoPro platform additions include a learning academy which is an educational center for investors offering on-demand courses, webinars, virtual trading tools, investor glossary, and more, to help investors increase their knowledge of stocks and bonds. The virtual trading engine allows individual traders to practice their stock market trades live on a risk-free basis with a free account signup. On-demand courses are also now available to Italian users and trading ideas are provided as editorial content covering market trends and themes.