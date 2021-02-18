Kura Oncology to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive officer is scheduled to participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT on February 25, 2021;





Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT on February 25, 2021; A leukemias panel discussion at the Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT on March 3, 2021;





Annual Health Care Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT on March 3, 2021; A pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT on March 9, 2021; and





A company presentation at the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT.



Live audio webcasts of the SVB Leerink and Barclays events will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available for 30 days following the events.