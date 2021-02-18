 

Kura Oncology to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive officer is scheduled to participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT on February 25, 2021;

  • A leukemias panel discussion at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT on March 3, 2021;

  • A pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT on March 9, 2021; and

  • A company presentation at the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT.

Live audio webcasts of the SVB Leerink and Barclays events will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available for 30 days following the events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com

 




Kura Oncology to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, …

