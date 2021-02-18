 

Melior Resources Inc. Enters into Amalgamation Agreement with Ranchero Gold Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated February 17, 2021 (the “Amalgamation Agreement”) with Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero”) and 1274169 B.C. Ltd. (“Subco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ranchero by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”), as more particularly described in the Company’s news release dated November 2, 2020.

Under the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, Ranchero will amalgamate with Subco, and the Company will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Ranchero in exchange for post-consolidation common shares of Melior (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) on the basis of one Resulting Issuer Share for one common share of Ranchero. The completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, as described in the news release of the Company dated November 2, 2020.

As announced in the press release of the Company dated November 2, 2020, it is anticipated that prior to the closing of the Transaction Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”) will convert a material portion of the outstanding indebtedness owing by the Company to Pala into common shares of the Company and forgive or assign any remaining indebtedness. It is a condition to the closing of the Transaction that the Company is released from all liabilities associated with its indebtedness to Pala.

Subsequent to the conversion of Pala’s existing indebtedness and prior to the completion of the Transaction, Melior intends to consolidate its common shares (the “Consolidation”) on the basis of approximately 32.6764 pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share of Melior. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), Melior intends to obtain the written consent of shareholders of Melior holding greater than 50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Melior to the Consolidation.

