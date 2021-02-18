 

Platinex Identifies First High Gold-In-Till Results at Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone in Shining Tree

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100% owned Shining Tree project, northern Ontario. The Shining Tree Property (“Property”) is situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt comprising 21,720 ha (53,648 ac.), making it the largest land position in the Shining Tree area. The property is located to the east of IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold deposit and along 21 km of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone (“RTDZ”) and borders Aris’s Gold’s Juby Deposit.

The Company commenced a property wide till sampling program in 2020. The initial phase of this program collected 38 samples, which were processed for gold-grain content by Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) of Nepean, Ontario, with one sample returning a high value of 207 gold grains, of which 116 grains are pristine and modified. The average grain count in the 38 samples is 21.

In 2021, the second phase of the program collected 73 till samples. Gold grain counts for 31 samples (see attached map) have been tallied with counts for the remaining 42 samples still to be received. The highlights thus far from the second phase of the till sampling program include:

  • A high value of 72 gold grains with 43 pristine grains returned from a sample collected from the northern portion of the property near the RTDZ.
    • This till sample is considered highly prospective since minimal exploration work has been conducted in this area before and its association with the deep-seated RTDZ structure.
    • Other high counts may also be associated with the intersection of the RTDZ and Michiwakenda Fault in the south-central part of the Property. One sample with 51 total grains and 15 pristine grains is close to and down ice direction from the SE end of the RTDZ.
  • The fine fraction for the first 40 samples has been received, enabling analysis of anomalous responses on a multi element basis.

See image of the location of the 31 samples received this month. Legend: Gold = Pristine, Green = Modified, Blue = Reshaped

To date, a total of 556 till samples have been collected on the Property, of which 193 samples have returned counts equal to or greater than 10 grains, 64 samples equal to or greater than 25 grains, and 14 samples equal to or greater than 50 grains.

James R. Trusler, Chairman and CEO of Platinex, stated: “The 2020-21 gold-in-till program is the first such program applied since we expanded the property in 2017. The results are exciting. Highly anomalous gold-in-till samples are now pointing to the RTDZ as the high potential place to find gold on the property. Not previously mentioned are the nine samples this year that contain cinnabar grains, which are also very positive indicators for a gold environment. I expect to receive additional results in the near future."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Platinex Identifies First High Gold-In-Till Results at Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone in Shining Tree TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100% owned Shining Tree project, northern Ontario. The Shining …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Platinex Announces Appointment of New Director
25.01.21
Platinex Updates 2021 Exploration Program and Reports Positive Sampling at Shining Tree Property