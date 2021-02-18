 

Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings and Company Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  48   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, will present its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and operational highlights in a conference call on February 25, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.

To join the call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call.
  • All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.

A replay of the call will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com, beginning on February 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Glenn Goddard
Chief Financial Officer
+1-857-706-1056
glenn.goddard@intelliatx.com

Media:
Julie Ferguson
Interim Head of External Affairs & Communications
+1-312-385-0098
julie.ferguson@intelliatx.com




Disclaimer

