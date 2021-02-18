Ecoark Announces Executive Leadership Addition

Julia Olguin is a seasoned energy executive with an extensive career across the energy value chain, including trading and midstream operations. Ms. Olguin has held various leadership roles at a number of major and supermajor energy companies including BP, NextEra Energy, American Electric Power, and Southern Company.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark" or the “Company”) (OTC: ZEST), is announcing the addition of Julia Olguin as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, White River Holdings Corp (“White River”). Ms. Olguin is also expected to join the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Ecoark immediately upon the appointment of an additional independent director later this year.

In her new role, Ms. Olguin will lead the Company’s strategy across traditional and renewable energy, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and business development. In addition, Ms. Olguin intends to launch an energy trading desk, with a focus on capturing opportunities in the commodities and energy markets.

“I am incredibly excited to be joined by Julia – a proven energy executive with a world-class track-record, pedigree and experience,” said Randy May, Chairman and CEO of Ecoark. “Julia’s rich background spans energy trading, renewable energy, E&P and midstream, which are all areas White River expects to further pursue over the next 6 to 18 months. With the bench strength we have in place, Ecoark is in a prime position to deliver growth and success over the long-term.”

“I am extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead White River through its next stage of growth into an integrated energy company in the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi region, said Julia Olguin. “The business has all of the building blocks necessary to support rapid growth. I look forward to hitting the ground running and am committed to driving value for Ecoark and its stakeholders.”

Ecoark currently has three independent directors on its five-member Board. Ecoark intends to add a fourth independent director by the end of the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Once completed, Ecoark intends to add Ms. Olguin to the Board, subject to Board approval.

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is a diversified holding company. The Company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Inc. (“Zest Labs”), Banner Midstream Corp (“Banner Midstream”) and Trend Discovery Holdings (“Trend Discovery”). Zest Labs, offers the Zest FreshTM solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Banner Midstream is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Banner Midstream also provides transportation and logistics services and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors. Trend Discovery invests in a select number of early-stage startups each year as part of the fund’s Venture Capital strategy; we are open-minded investors with a founder-first mentality. Trend Discovery LP has an audited track record of uncorrelated outperformance of the S&P 500 since inception.