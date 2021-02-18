 

Ecoark Announces Executive Leadership Addition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

Seasoned energy executive to drive Ecoark’s strategic growth plan

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark" or the “Company”) (OTC: ZEST), is announcing the addition of Julia Olguin as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, White River Holdings Corp (“White River”). Ms. Olguin is also expected to join the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Ecoark immediately upon the appointment of an additional independent director later this year.

Julia Olguin is a seasoned energy executive with an extensive career across the energy value chain, including trading and midstream operations. Ms. Olguin has held various leadership roles at a number of major and supermajor energy companies including BP, NextEra Energy, American Electric Power, and Southern Company.

In her new role, Ms. Olguin will lead the Company’s strategy across traditional and renewable energy, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and business development. In addition, Ms. Olguin intends to launch an energy trading desk, with a focus on capturing opportunities in the commodities and energy markets.

“I am incredibly excited to be joined by Julia – a proven energy executive with a world-class track-record, pedigree and experience,” said Randy May, Chairman and CEO of Ecoark. “Julia’s rich background spans energy trading, renewable energy, E&P and midstream, which are all areas White River expects to further pursue over the next 6 to 18 months. With the bench strength we have in place, Ecoark is in a prime position to deliver growth and success over the long-term.”

“I am extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead White River through its next stage of growth into an integrated energy company in the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi region, said Julia Olguin. “The business has all of the building blocks necessary to support rapid growth. I look forward to hitting the ground running and am committed to driving value for Ecoark and its stakeholders.”

Ecoark currently has three independent directors on its five-member Board. Ecoark intends to add a fourth independent director by the end of the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Once completed, Ecoark intends to add Ms. Olguin to the Board, subject to Board approval.

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is a diversified holding company. The Company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Inc. (“Zest Labs”), Banner Midstream Corp (“Banner Midstream”) and Trend Discovery Holdings (“Trend Discovery”). Zest Labs, offers the Zest FreshTM solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Banner Midstream is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Banner Midstream also provides transportation and logistics services and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors. Trend Discovery invests in a select number of early-stage startups each year as part of the fund’s Venture Capital strategy; we are open-minded investors with a founder-first mentality. Trend Discovery LP has an audited track record of uncorrelated outperformance of the S&P 500 since inception.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecoark Announces Executive Leadership Addition Seasoned energy executive to drive Ecoark’s strategic growth planSAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark" or the “Company”) (OTC: ZEST), is announcing the addition of Julia Olguin as Chief Executive Officer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Ecoark Provides Update on 2021 Drilling Program