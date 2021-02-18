 

Cytokinetics Names Muna Bhanji to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

Appointment Adds to Board Expertise in Commercial Development and Market Access as Company Prepares for Further Corporate Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that Muna Bhanji has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Bhanji brings more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with a proven track record of commercial leadership, growth and value creation. Ms. Bhanji built her career at Merck with leadership experiences spanning US-based sales, marketing and commercial operations, as well as global franchise business units and global market access and policy, across a diverse portfolio of medicines and vaccines.

“We are pleased to welcome Muna to our Board,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a veteran commercial leader with demonstrated expertise in institutional and specialty market sectors as well as innovative commercial models shaped by a focus on value demonstration and patient access, her guidance relative to our continued corporate and commercial development should prove especially valuable. In particular, we look forward to her insights to inform how our company may best ensure optimal access and affordability to our potential medicines developed for patients with devastating diseases of impaired muscle function.”  

Most recently, Ms. Bhanji served as Merck’s Senior Vice President, Global Market Access and Policy, leading the organization to enable access and payer reimbursement for the company’s medicines and vaccines. During her tenure at the company, Ms. Bhanji has held senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility overseeing US and global business units, including sales, marketing, managed care and commercial operations as well as serving as the Head of Merck’s Oncology and Hospital and Specialty businesses. Ms. Bhanji is recognized for building and overseeing industry leading corporate capabilities and developing partnerships with key stakeholders to ensure equitable access to novel medicines and vaccines.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytokinetics Names Muna Bhanji to Board of Directors Appointment Adds to Board Expertise in Commercial Development and Market Access as Company Prepares for Further Corporate DevelopmentSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Cytokinetics to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on February 25, 2021
02.02.21
Cytokinetics Announces Recipients of Third Annual Communications Fellowship Grants
01.02.21
Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
6
CYTOKINETICS Inc - Entwickler von niedermolekularen Therapeutika zur Verbesserung von Muskelfunktion