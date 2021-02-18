Cytokinetics Names Muna Bhanji to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that Muna Bhanji has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Bhanji brings more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with a proven track record of commercial leadership, growth and value creation. Ms. Bhanji built her career at Merck with leadership experiences spanning US-based sales, marketing and commercial operations, as well as global franchise business units and global market access and policy, across a diverse portfolio of medicines and vaccines.

“We are pleased to welcome Muna to our Board,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a veteran commercial leader with demonstrated expertise in institutional and specialty market sectors as well as innovative commercial models shaped by a focus on value demonstration and patient access, her guidance relative to our continued corporate and commercial development should prove especially valuable. In particular, we look forward to her insights to inform how our company may best ensure optimal access and affordability to our potential medicines developed for patients with devastating diseases of impaired muscle function.”

Most recently, Ms. Bhanji served as Merck’s Senior Vice President, Global Market Access and Policy, leading the organization to enable access and payer reimbursement for the company’s medicines and vaccines. During her tenure at the company, Ms. Bhanji has held senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility overseeing US and global business units, including sales, marketing, managed care and commercial operations as well as serving as the Head of Merck’s Oncology and Hospital and Specialty businesses. Ms. Bhanji is recognized for building and overseeing industry leading corporate capabilities and developing partnerships with key stakeholders to ensure equitable access to novel medicines and vaccines.