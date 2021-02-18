Translate Bio to Present at the SVB Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced that Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.