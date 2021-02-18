Pacira to Report 2020 Financial Results on Thursday February 25, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-845-0779 and provide the passcode 4864607. International callers may dial 1-720-545-0035 and use the same passcode. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com.