 

Pacira to Report 2020 Financial Results on Thursday February 25, 2021

18.02.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-845-0779 and provide the passcode 4864607. International callers may dial 1-720-545-0035 and use the same passcode. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available at 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 4864607. The replay of the call will be available for one week from the date of the live call. The webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti, (973) 254-4387
Christian.Pedetti@pacira.com



Wertpapier


