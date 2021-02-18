FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Thurs., Feb. 25, 2021, at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference at 1:00 pm (EST); at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum, Thurs., March 4, 2021, at 3:30 pm (EST) and at the Wolfe Research Virtual Fintech Forum, Tues., March 9, 2021, at 11:20 am (EST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com.