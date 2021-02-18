 

FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Thurs., Feb. 25, 2021, at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference at 1:00 pm (EST); at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum, Thurs., March 4, 2021, at 3:30 pm (EST) and at the Wolfe Research Virtual Fintech Forum, Tues., March 9, 2021, at 11:20 am (EST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).



