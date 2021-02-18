 

GOGL – Q4 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s fourth quarter 2020 results for today’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/whduyvf3   

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000
United Kingdom (toll free): +44 (0) 8003 767922
Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74
USA #: +1 631-5107-495
Confirmation Code: 7692357
   

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment




