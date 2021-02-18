Athenex Announces U.S. Launch of Klisyri and Licensing of Additional Territories for Tirbanibulin

Athenex Announces Licensing of Additional Territories for the Development and Commercialization of Tirbanibulin in Japan and South Korea.



PharmaEssentia Expands Tirbanibulin Partnership by Adding Japan and South Korea to Already Licensed Territories of Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia

Athenex’s Existing Partners Include Almirall, S.A., in the United States, Europe, and Russia; and Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical in China

Almirall launches Klisyri for actinic keratosis in the U.S. today

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced that today marks the U.S. launch of Klisyri (tirbanibulin) in the United States, led by the Company’s partner Almirall. Athenex announced the licensing of additional territories for tirbanibulin to its partner PharmaEssentia Corp. (Taiwan Exchange: 6446). Athenex received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Klisyri for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis of the face or scalp on December 14, 2020.

“We are thrilled to announce the U.S. launch of Klisyri and the expansion of our successful collaboration with PharmaEssentia to now include the Japanese and South Korean markets,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “Throughout our partnership, PharmaEssentia has demonstrated strong execution and a commitment to drug research and development. We are confident that this will further our mission to bring a valuable treatment option to benefit patients globally.”

PharmaEssentia (PEC) adds licensing rights to tirbanibulin for Japan and South Korea to already licensed territories, which include Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Under the expanded agreement, Athenex will receive an upfront payment from PharmaEssentia, and will be eligible to receive milestone payments associated with the achievement of certain development and sales milestones. Athenex will also be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of tirbanibulin in Japan and South Korea.

Dr. Ko-Chung Lin, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaEssentia, added, “We are delighted by the news of the U.S. FDA approval of Klisyri. We believe that Klisyri will disrupt and change the AK treatment paradigm and provide good options for patients in Asia, particularly for those in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.”