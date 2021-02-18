Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key Announces Expanded Partner-Centric Channel Alliance Program

Enables MSPs, MSSPs, SIs and VARs to leverage additional benefits of PortalGuard IDaaS to create profitable customer relationships

WALL, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced an expanded Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program designed to significantly broaden its global partner ecosystem and provide substantial new revenue opportunities for BIO-key partners. Originally launched in 2019, this expanded CAP program enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), system integrators and value-added resellers to take advantage of BIO-key’s flexible IAM solutions, including PortalGuard IDaaS or Identity-as-a-Service, to create profitable customer relationships, cement themselves as trusted cybersecurity advisors, and drive recurring revenue for their businesses.

With the addition of PortalGuard IDaaS, a subscription-based cloud authentication platform, BIO-key partners can deliver the combined benefits of biometric identity with highly flexible options for single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset and more. All of these features are easily configured to support any IAM strategy for securing customer and workforce access. Furthermore, BIO-key’s solutions integrate easily with other bundled technology solutions, making them a simple and cost-effective option for partner sales.

BIO-key’s expanded CAP program underscores the company’s continuing partner-centric commitment to ensuring its channel’s success. BIO-key invests significant time to ensure partners are fully trained on the technology and identifying prospective customers. BIO-key’s direct touch model assigns a solution architect to every partner to ensure they are fully onboarded and familiar with BIO-key’s products and solutions. Its sales team works closely with partners on deals to ensure end-users get the customized IAM technology solutions they need.

While BIO-key is focused on expanding its partner network, the company maintains a keen focus on existing partner relationships. Partners such as NGEN, Cybercore, Insight, SHI, Ingram, and D&H continue to produce ongoing revenue opportunities. Newly engaged partners including V-Cloud Tech, it1, Hemaya, and Sonda are identifying joint opportunities as they launch introductory marketing campaigns.