 

Arch Therapeutics Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement

AC5 Advanced Wound System Commercialization Has Commenced

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced it has closed on the previously announced private placement of 43,125,004 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,343,753 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.16 per share of common stock and associated warrant in a private placement. The gross proceeds to Arch from the private placement before deducting underwriting commissions and other offering expenses payable by Arch is $6.9 million.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.17 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of 5.5 years.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to expand and accelerate commercialization efforts, manufacture/produce additional finished inventory, and advance pipeline programs.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch, stated, “This is a pivotal year for Arch. We appreciate the enthusiastic support of both our long-standing current investors and our new institutional investors. We look forward to advancing our commercially available Dermal Sciences products as well as our pipeline stage Biosurgery products, which we believe hold tremendous potential.”

The Company has recently announced commencement of commercial sales of AC5 Advanced Wound System, its first product in the United States. The Company also recently executed an agreement with Buffalo Supply, Inc. to be the distributor of products sold to United States government channels.

Dr. Norchi added, “With inventory in possession and a distributor engaged to support sales to government facilities with support from independent sales representatives, we believe we are better positioned to commercialize AC5 Advanced Wound System to meet the underserved wound care markets.”

Dr. Norchi further noted, “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 on the capacity of hospitals and surgeons to intake new technology and new products was remarkable, as many institutions were focused on new challenges. While we envision some headwinds to continue in 2021 for us and many in the medical industry, we believe that AC5 Advanced Wound System is well positioned to enable surgeons to address their patient’s challenging wounds. These wounds are all too often being treated electively when instead they should be addressed emergently in order to hopefully accelerate wound healing to better preserve limbs and possibly save lives.”

