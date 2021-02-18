Schrödinger to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website. To participate in the live call, please dial (833) 727-9520 (domestic) or +1 (830) 213-7697 (international) and refer to conference ID 9686253. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.