 

Baker Hughes Signs Agreement to Acquire ARMS Reliability to Strengthen Asset Performance Management Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) has announced it is acquiring ARMS Reliability, a leading global provider of reliability solutions to some of the world’s largest industrial companies across a wide range of industries including mining, oil and gas, power, manufacturing, and utilities. The acquisition deepens Baker Hughes’ industrial asset performance management (APM) capabilities and will expand the company’s industrial asset management offerings.

APM solutions leverage data capture, integration, visualization, and analytics to improve the reliability and availability of physical assets. ARMS Reliability’s asset strategy management, asset reliability services, and consultancy experience, along with its OnePM software offering, will integrate into Bently Nevada’s System 1 software platform from Baker Hughes, which provides critical plant-wide asset health monitoring and protection. The combined offering will provide Baker Hughes customers with a full spectrum of APM services to enhance industrial operational efficiencies, extend asset lifecycles, and reduce non-productive downtime.

The acquisition is another step forward for Baker Hughes’ strategy to provide an industrial software platform at scale to deliver outcome-based solutions for highly engineered critical equipment. Baker Hughes will have access to ARMS Reliability's substantial presence in a broad range of industrial sectors including mining, power, manufacturing, and utility companies. ARMS Reliability's global customer base has strong adoption in the U.S. and Australia, and the agreement is expected to drive strong growth in APM adoption in other geographic markets, as well as enabling synergies from a broader combined offering with Bently Nevada.

“The acquisition of ARMS Reliability emphasizes Baker Hughes’ commitment to empower the digital transformation of our customers’ industrial assets and strategically invest for growth in industrial asset management,” said Rami Qasem, executive vice president of Digital Solutions at Baker Hughes. “This is another exciting step forward as we look to be the partner of choice and offer our customers a complete set of services across the entire industrial asset lifecycle.”

APM services are deployed in some of the world’s most complex industrial sectors and can deliver up to a 30% reduction in maintenance cost, up to a 75% decrease in machine breakdowns, and up to a 45% reduction in downtime, according to the Asset Performance Management Market Global Forecast to 2025. Baker Hughes’ Bently Nevada business is an industry leader in condition monitoring and asset protection with over 60 years of expertise and over 6 million sensors installed globally. The addition of ARMS Reliability to the world-class Bently Nevada portfolio will provide centralized, connected APM solutions to customers.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and will be integrated into the Bently Nevada product line within Baker Hughes’ Digital Solutions segment.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Signs Agreement to Acquire ARMS Reliability to Strengthen Asset Performance Management Portfolio Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) has announced it is acquiring ARMS Reliability, a leading global provider of reliability solutions to some of the world’s largest industrial companies across a wide range of industries including mining, oil and gas, power, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
EXXON SHAREHOLDERS: March 29, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes und Microsoft starten Open AI Energy Initiative, ein Ökosystem von KI-Lösungen für Transformation der Energiewirtschaft
01.02.21
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI Solutions to Help Transform the Energy Industry
01.02.21
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI Solutions to Help Transform the Energy Industry
01.02.21
Baker Hughes and NOVATEK Partner to Develop Pioneering Lower Carbon Hydrogen Solution for LNG Trains
29.01.21
Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend
21.01.21
Baker Hughes Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Total Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.12.20
43
Baker Hughes